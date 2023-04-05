Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

