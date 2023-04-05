Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 9,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Ardea Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Kalgoorlie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

