Ardor Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $98.62 million and $8.51 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00063753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00040737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

