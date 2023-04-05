Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Argos Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01), with a volume of 333,353 shares changing hands.

Argos Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Argos Resources Company Profile

Argos Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. It holds a 100% interest in license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

