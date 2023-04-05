Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 4.6%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.91. 128,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,206,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARHS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Arhaus Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Arhaus by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arhaus by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

