ASD (ASD) One Day Volume Hits $4.29 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ASD has a market cap of $33.49 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,990.86 or 0.99995355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04875055 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,289,244.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.