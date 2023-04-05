Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Trading Up 3.2%

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.87 and last traded at $114.72. Approximately 361,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 807,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 107,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 192,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

