AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

