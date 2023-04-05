AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.4% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,998,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,003,232. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

