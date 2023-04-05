AT&T Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,038,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,123% compared to the typical daily volume of 84,918 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 38,657,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,383,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

