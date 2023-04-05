Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 111,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 117,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

Aukett Swanke Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.16 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.07.

About Aukett Swanke Group

(Get Rating)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. It offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aukett Swanke Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aukett Swanke Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.