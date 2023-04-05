Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 371650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.31.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.02.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.