Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $219.21

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.21 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 211.99 ($2.63). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.67), with a volume of 33,890 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 206.36. The company has a market cap of £156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

