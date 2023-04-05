Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Shares Gap Down to $36.98

Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.98, but opened at $36.05. Axos Financial shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 25,327 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

