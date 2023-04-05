Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.11.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

