B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) versus Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Head to Head Survey

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -17.46% -21.39% -2.16% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.86 -$159.83 million ($6.05) -4.49 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.47 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $47.06, indicating a potential upside of 48.70%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. B. Riley Financial pays out -66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of its brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

