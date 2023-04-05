B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTO. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BTO remained flat at C$5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,066. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

