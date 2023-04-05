Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits Market Cap of $52.37 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00009652 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $52.37 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,251,796 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

