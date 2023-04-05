BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.10

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 47450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,050 ($13.04) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.25.
BAE Systems Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
