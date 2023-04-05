BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.10

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 47450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,050 ($13.04) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,383,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

