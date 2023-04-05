Ballast Inc. Acquires 14,792 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 798,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

