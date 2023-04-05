Ballast Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

ORCL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,617. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

