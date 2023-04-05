Ballast Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 575,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $65.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

