Ballast Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after buying an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.68. 999,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

