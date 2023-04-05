Ballast Inc. Sells 336 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.91. 1,798,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

