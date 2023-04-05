Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

