Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 17,630 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,537,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 115.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 96,893 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

IAK traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $531.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

