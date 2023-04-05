Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
XHE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. 912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $452.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.95.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
