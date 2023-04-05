Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XHE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. 912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $452.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.