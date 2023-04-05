Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.20% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. 23,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,780. The company has a market capitalization of $376.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.