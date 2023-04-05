Bank Hapoalim BM Has $18.30 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 2.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $15.71 on Wednesday, hitting $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 459,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.