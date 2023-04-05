Bank Hapoalim BM Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.04. 376,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $127.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

