Bank Hapoalim BM Has $4.27 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 756,935 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

