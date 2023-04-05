Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases Shares of 167,620 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,071,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after buying an additional 273,862 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 290,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. 260,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

