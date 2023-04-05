Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,302 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

