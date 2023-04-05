Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 321,917 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,917 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 63,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.35.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.