Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 18,340,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,573,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

