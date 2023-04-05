Bank of America Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $72.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $78.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.08. 320,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,998. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $153.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

