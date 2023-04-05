Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $120.67. 444,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,295. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

