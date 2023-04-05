Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.87 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $23,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $725.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $731.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.