Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NYSE NTB opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.