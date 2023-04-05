Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.
Bank OZK Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OZKAP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,272. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20.
About Bank OZK
