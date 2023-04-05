Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZKAP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,272. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

