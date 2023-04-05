BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKU. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

BKU opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in BankUnited by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

