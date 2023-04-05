Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.07. 12,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 25,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,807.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the third quarter worth about $374,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.