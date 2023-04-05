Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.79

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
