Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) to Issue GBX 10.20 Dividend

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share by the real estate development company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.6 %

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 456.70 ($5.67) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 875.28, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 454.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.04) to GBX 499 ($6.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.32) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.64) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.29 ($5.96).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

