Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Belvoir Group Stock Performance

LON:BLV opened at GBX 218.60 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Belvoir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.23 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.96. The company has a market cap of £81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

