Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) President Sells $247,800.00 in Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 581,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $630.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.19.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Berry

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.36%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

