Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $31,369.46 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $31,369.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.
