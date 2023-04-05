Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €42.50 ($46.20) and last traded at €42.50 ($46.20). Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.20 ($45.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57. The company has a market cap of $839.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.66 and its 200-day moving average is €42.62.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

