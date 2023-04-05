Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $40.21 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00134720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

