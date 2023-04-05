Bitcoin Trading Up 0.6% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $28,521.26 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $551.54 billion and approximately $15.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00451428 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00128979 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030058 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,337,812 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.